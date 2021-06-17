TCL's Roku TVs come to the UK, start at just £229

(Pocket-lint) - TCL has joined Hisense in offering Roku TV models in the UK.

Available in multiple screen sizes, TCL Roku TVs start at just £229 for a HD 32-inch RP520K model, rising to £549 for the 4K HDR 65-inch RP602K.

Similar to the Hisense A7200G (reviewed here), each of the new range from TCL has the Roku streaming platform built in. That gives access to thousands of channels (apps) including all the major ones - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Now and many, many more.

In fact, Roku's platform is one of the best served in terms of available services. The TVs also support Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit, plus Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands through a nearby smart speaker.

The Roku mobile app can be used to control a Roku TV, while Freeview Play is on board for cost-free catch-up.

All of the TVs are compatible with HDR10 and HLG, including the 32 and 40-inch RP520K models (the latter is Full HD). All RP620K models, including 43, 50, and 55-inch variants alongside the 65-incher, are 4K Ultra HD.

All TCL Roku TVs will be available through currys.co.uk. UK customers who register an interest in the sets will receive a £20 voucher.

Writing by Rik Henderson.