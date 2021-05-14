(Pocket-lint) - The Roku Channel will add its first round of Quibi shows in May, Roku has announced. There will be 30 at launch.

The shows will be labeled as “Roku Originals” and available to stream from 20 May 2021. They’ll be free in the US, Canada, and the UK, though ads will play in between the short-form episodes. The first batch includes the seventh season of Reno 911!, Chrissy’s Court (starring Chrissy Teigen), and Kevin Hart’s Die Hart, and the cooking documentary Shape of Pasta. Eventually, Roku plans to release 75 Quibi titles on its service.

Roku announced in January that it would exclusively license Quibi and make its shows available on The Roku Channel, which is accessible on Roku devices, smart TVs, mobile apps, and the web. In the UK, it’s available on Sky Q and Now TV devices, as well as Roku devices. Quibi's shows were originally designed for mobile devices, but you could also access them on TV apps and streamed to compatible TVs via AirPlay and Chromecast.

Watching on your TV means the shows won't be in portrait, like they were in the Quibi app. And all the content will stream at 1080p resolution.

