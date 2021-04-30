(Pocket-lint) - Roku has removed the YouTube TV channel from its line-up. You can no longer download it if you haven't already.

The channel will still work if it's already installed on your Roku device, however.

YouTube TV is a US premium streaming service, which offers more than 85 TV stations without the need for a cable box. It costs $65 per month with no annual contract and includes DVR storage space.

But it has been pulled from the channel store by Roku with a distribution agreement between it and Google now expired.

A new deal is yet to be agreed but it's not looking good, with Roku previously accusing Google of anti-competitive behaviour: "Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users," it said in a statement earlier this week.

The normal YouTube will continue to be available on Roku and is unaffected.

YouTube TV subscribers will be able to continue to access the channel if downloaded already. New subscriptions cannot be made in it, though.

"[Roku is] taking the extra step to continue to offer existing subscribers access to YouTube TV on the Roku platform unless Google takes actions that require the full removal of the channel," it said.

