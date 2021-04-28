HDR10+ now supported by Chromecast, Roku and more

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's video format, HDR 10+, is well supported by many major TV manufacturers (apart from LG, for obvious reasons) but not so much by streaming device manufacturers.

While Dolby Vision support is fairly universal across streaming dongles and set-top-boxes, the rival HDR10+ standard has largely been absent.

That's now changing. Google has announced that it will be adding the HDR format to Chromecast devices going forward, while Roku has already started to include it on several of its own products - including the Roku Express 4K+, Express 4K and Roku Ultra.

"Google is pleased to join the growing number of companies adopting HDR10+ and working with the HDR+ Technologies LLC," said Google's director of product development, Matt Frost (via FlatpanelsHD).

We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with GoogleTV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience."

Other partners to jump on the HDR10+ bandwagon include Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+. Currently available in North and South America, the service has started to offer programming in HDR10+. Its own original series, The Stand, is one to debut the feature.

It'll still take a while for HDR10+ to catch up with Dolby Vision on adoption, but these latest announcements show everything is moving in the right direction.

Writing by Rik Henderson.