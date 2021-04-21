(Pocket-lint) - Roku has followed several major content providers in announcing its own Roku Originals programming for The Roku Channel.

The acquisition of short-form streaming platform Quibi gave Roku the rights to many exclusive videos, including programming made by several major stars. These will now be called "Roku Originals", in a similar vein to content commissioned and acquired by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Sky.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand," said Roku's vice president of engagement growth marketing, Sweta Patel. "It's relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth."

There will be more than 75 Roku Originals available in 2021 through The Roku Channel, which will include a dozen previously unreleased series. The firm also plans to release other exclusive content under the new branding in future.

The Roku Channel is free to view on Roku devices, Hisense Roku TVs, plus Now TV and Sky Q boxes (in the UK).

US viewers can also access The Roku Channel through a PC or Mac browser.

Writing by Rik Henderson.