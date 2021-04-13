New Roku Express jumps to 4K, brings HDR10+ support

(Pocket-lint) - Roku has updated the Roku Express, boosting it with features to complete the package, including 4K and HDR10+ support.

The Roku Express 4K will stick to the design of the previous Roku Express, a compact box you attach to your TV via HDMI to give it smart and connected services.

It will run the new Roku OS 10 software, enabling a smoother setup, including the detection of HDR10+ televisions to ensure that you have the right settings. It will also auto-detect the best Wi-Fi band to give you a solid connection.

Supporting the latest standards in TV will make the Roku Express 4K a great addition to anyone who wants one box to add connectivity. Not only will it support the big streaming services like Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Video, but it also supports Apple TV and AirPlay 2 for streaming from Apple devices, as well as Google Cast.

On top of that, Roku is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to start watching programming on your device.

The Roku Express 4K will be available in May in the UK, for a price of £39.99.

Roku OS 10 is rolling out, bringing a range of updates to existing Roku devices including a faster and more seamless setup process, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, and HDR10+ compatibility.

