(Pocket-lint) - Roku is apparently hoping to create its own in-house content, including original TV shows and movies.

According to a recent job listing shared by the company on LinkedIn(via Protocol), Roku mentioned it is looking for a lead production attorney to "work on its expanding slate of original content", including "original episodic and feature-length productions".

Currently, Roku doesn't make any original programming. It did acquire Quibi's content, plus it has The Roku Channel, an ad-supported streaming service with access to third-party TV shows, movies, and live news. But Roku itself has yet to get into the content production business.

Keep in mind Roku's various hardware competitors, from Amazon to Apple, all make their own original TV shows and movies. Let's also not forget that practically every streaming service, including Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, all have in-house production arms, as well. To better rival all these heavyweights, Roku likely sees original programming as the next big frontier for it to conquer.

We suspect Rokus is a long way off from announcing anything, considering it's in the production attorney-hiring phase, but it's still exciting, nonetheless. It's also unclear if this new content will be exclusive to The Roku Channel, though we'll keep you posted as soon as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.