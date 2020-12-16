(Pocket-lint) - If you use a Roku device and want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 when it comes out later this month, you're in luck.

The HBO Max streaming service will finally come to Roku devices, starting 17 December 2020. This announcement follows WarnerMedia's recent decision to launch all its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day they premiere in theatres. Wonder Woman 1984 is one of those films that will debut on HBO Max the same day it's released in theaters on 25 December 2020. You can see the full list of movies coming to HBO Max here.

As a Roku user, all you need to do is install the HBO Max app on your streaming devices, unless you already have the HBO app. If so, it will be automatically updated to the HBO Max app. HBO Max on Roku will also work with Roku Pay, too, so you can subscribe to the service directly from your Roku account.

HBO Max hasn’t been available on Roku since the streaming service launched at the end of May. It recently came to Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet users. It also launched for PS5 users on 16 December 2020. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X and Series S owners have had access to HBO Max since they released, and the service has been available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since it debuted earlier this year. So, it's had a staggered rollout.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.