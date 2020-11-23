Roku Streambar price slashed to £99 in Black Friday deal

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday week is here and there's a surprise discount on the Roku Streambar, one of the very latest devices from the streaming supremos.

The deal slashes £30 off the price of the Streambar, bringing the price down to £99 in many retailers - but as low as £94.99.

The Roku Streambar looks to solve the problem that older TVs face, adding connectivity for all the streaming services you could want, in a package that gives you a compact soundbar too. That means you get great content and great audio from one box - a simple and effective TV upgrade for your bedroom, dorm room or second TV.

The Streambar offers all the services that other Roku devices will give you, including AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Spotify Connect, while also acting as a Bluetooth speaker if you want it to. The sound quality is great as is the stability of streaming, with HDMI and optical connections to hook-up to your TV.

The Streambar isn't the only Roku device that's discounted - there's a wide range of reductions on many of its streaming devices - and you can check all these deals right here.

Writing by Chris Hall.