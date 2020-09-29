The new Roku Ultra adds Dolby Vision and better Wi-Fi for 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Roku annually updates its hardware in the autumn, and this year is no different. It has announced a Streambar and a new Roku Ultra.

The latest generation of Roku's flagship Ultra streamer now supports Dolby Vision and the AV1 codec. Other noteworthy features include improved wireless performance, with 50 per cent greater range than the last-generation model, and an Ethernet port for a hardwired connection. It costs $99.99 in the US.

The Ultra connects to Wi-Fi to provide the streaming services that Roku is known for, covering a full selection of the big hitters like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube. Ultra will offer 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos from those streaming services, too, if your TV supports those standards.

Aside from the Roku Ultra, Roku offers other streaming media players, including the Ultra LT for $79.99, the Streaming Stick Plus for $49.99 (or $59.99 with the headphone remote), the Premiere for $39.99, the Express Plus with a voice remote for $39.99, and the Express for $29.99.

The new Roku Ultra will be available in mid-October 2020. You can pre-order it now for $100 from Roku. It isn't available in the UK.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.