Roku update will add Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility

(Pocket-lint) - Roku has announced that it's going to be updating a number of devices to add more support for Apple, with the inclusion of HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

The update is expected "later in the year" and will be for "select 4K Roku devices", so while we don't have all the details just yet, it's a promising progression that will make life a lot easier for iPhone and iPad users. We suspect it will cover the Roku Streaming Stick+ and the Roku Premiere at the very least.

Support for HomeKit will mean you can enable things like Siri control for your Roku device, while AirPlay 2 is perhaps the bigger offering.

AirPlay 2 is Apple's casting protocol, allowing you to get your content off the iPhone, iPad or Mac and directly to your Roku device. For those with compatible Roku devices, that then means you can stream content directly from your phone and view it on your TV.

That's going to be great for sharing photos or video, or watching content that's not otherwise supported on the Roku platform.

The announcement comes as Roku announces the new Roku Streambar, a compact soundbar that's equipped with Roku's services, offering a great single-box upgrade for your TV, making it smart while bringing better audio.

The Streambar will be available in October 2020, we suspect that the update to bring Apple services will follow soon after. As soon as we get a full list of supported devices, we'll be sure to let you know.

squirrel_widget_168626

Writing by Chris Hall.