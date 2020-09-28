Roku Streambar is a compact soundbar with streaming skills

(Pocket-lint) - Roku has announced the Streambar, a new soundbar-style speaker looking to be the ultimate upgrade for your TV, boosting not only the sound, but providing access all of Roku's better-known streaming services too.

This isn't the first audio product from the company, with the Smart Soundbar and Subwoofer launching in 2019, although not getting full international release. That's not the case for the Roku Streambar which gets a full launch, so will be widely available from mid-October.

Starting on the audio side, the Streambar takes on a compact format like the Sonos Beam, measuring 355mm wide and 106mm in height. That's the sort of size that will fit under your TV on a stand, sitting between the legs, although wall-mounting is also an option.

There are a range of connections on the rear, including both HDMI (ARC) and optical, giving a range of choices for connecting to your television, so you can get audio from your TV's internal tuner, for example.

Inside there are four full-range drivers, two directed forward acting as a centre channel while to the left and right they are angled outwards to spread the audio into the room and provide a greater sense of separation. There's support for Dolby Audio.

The Streambar connects to Wi-Fi to provide the streaming services that Roku is known for, covering a full selection of the big hitters like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube and regional selections like BBC iPlayer and Hulu. For those in the UK, you'll get all the terrestrial catchup services.

It will offer 4K HDR from those streaming services, if your TV supports those standards.

The included remote provides universal control of your TV, while offering shortcuts to top services. It also offers voice support and there's compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and a software update will bring support for Apple HomeKit, so you'll get Siri support, for example.

The Streambar can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker, while that update will also add Apple AirPlay 2 support, so it will be extra convenient for iPhone owners.

The new Roku Streambar will be available in mid-October costing £129, looking like a good one-box upgrade for your TV.

Writing by Chris Hall.