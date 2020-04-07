Roku has brought its own, free channel to the UK.

The Roku Channel is now available across Roku devices and TVs in Britain and Northern Ireland, offering more than 10,000 movies and TV shows at no cost.

And, in the UK only, Now TV and Sky Q boxes can also access the service via a dedicated app.

Like its equivalent in the US, which has been around for a while, The Roku Channel is an ad-supported platform, which means you do not have to pay for a subscription. You don't even need to log in with a profile - you can just start up the channel/app and watch straight away.

The UK version of the service has plenty of British-centric shows and films on offer and will gain more in time.

You can currently find Homes Under the Hammer, Skins and Fifth Gear on the platform. Movies include Get Carter, The Wicker Man and Les Miserables.

"With The Roku Channel we are making it easy for consumers to find great free entertainment and provide additional value to Roku users, Now TV device holders and Sky Q customers," said Roku's vice president of programming, Rob Holmes.

"Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV."

In addition to content for adults, there is a kids and family section of The Roku Channel that presents hand-curated shows that are age-appropriate for children, with a fun and colourful, easy-to-use interface.

You can download The Roku Channel on your device now.