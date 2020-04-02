Roku adds StarzPlay streaming channel to all UK devices

You can now download the StarzPlay channel on Roku devices in the UK.

Previously only available as an add-on channel through other services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, through a PC browser, or via a mobile app, StarzPlay offers a large selection of US programming on demand. They are generally shows available on the States-only Starz TV channel.

Original series on the platform include Castle Rock and the DC Universe shows, Doom Patrol and Pennyworth.

It also hosts a number of movies, including some of the Saw films, classic comedies, like Tootsie and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, plus a decent array of thrillers and romcoms.

A subscription to StarzPlay costs £4.99 per month in the UK, but there is also a 7-day free trial period for you do check out its wares first.

"Starz is a popular entertainment destination on the Roku platform in the US and we are excited to bring its premium content to Roku users in UK through its international streaming service," said Roku's director of content distribution, Yulia Poltorak.

"StarzPlay is a great destination for consumers for watching popular movies and original productions such as Spartacus and The Spanish Princess."

The Roku channel is now available in Mexico too, with a subscription costing $3.99 per month.