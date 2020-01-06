  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Roku TV news

Roku TV Ready ensures that your accessories work seamlessly with your Roku TV

·
1/2 Pocket-lint
Make this holiday period special with the gift of entertainment - AT&T Unlimited & More SM Premium allows you to go all in this Christmas
Make this holiday period special with the gift of entertainment - AT&T Unlimited & More SM Premium allows you to go all in this Christmas

Roku has announced the Roku TV Ready programme, designed to ensure that there's seamless integration between Roku TV models and accessories like receivers and soundbars.

The programme will ensure that when you connect your device to a Roku TV, it recognises it for an easy setup process and control with your Roku remote. The aim is to have the TV automatically configure for the device that you've attached, a soundbar for example, so there's no messing around with trying to get various settings it to work.

Roku has confirmed that TCL will be the first partner on the Roku TV Ready programme and that Sound United - parent company of Denon, Marantz, Polk and other audio brands - will also feature Roku TV ready on Denon soundbars - to be delivered via a software update later in 2020.

The Roku TV ready badge will appear on devices so you know they have been tested, so you know that it's a good match for your Roku TV.

Once setup, you'll be able to access integrated sound controls via the * button on your Roku remote.

The Roku TV Ready features will arrive on Roku OS thanks to a software update during 2020. Roku TV models have been available in the US for about 5 years, more recently spreading to the UK with the launch of the Hisense B7120.

Roku recently confirmed that it has a userbase of 30+ million and we've always found the Roku experience great for streaming content, with coverage of the major services and easy searching.

PopularIn TV
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV initial review: A TV that thinks for itself
LG CES 2020 keynote: When and how to watch
Roku TV Ready ensures that your accessories work seamlessly with your Roku TV
JBL debuts the Bar 9.1, a Dolby Atmos soundbar with detachable surround speakers