Roku TV has been around in the US for some time, but has only recently come to the UK, offering great value for money and the convenience of all that Roku connectivity built-in, meaning access to services like Apple TV+ and Disney+.

It's available in a range of sizes, all discounted so there's the chance to save yourself some cash if you're shopping for a new smart TV or even a connected second TV. It's available in sizes from 43 to 65 inches - and all are discounted at Argos.

The set is smart, offering both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility - although you'll need a separate device for the TV to communicate with for such platforms to operate.

Having Roku built-in means you're getting one of the easiest streaming platforms, on top of all the great spec you'd normally expect. This TV is made by Hisense - known for good value for money - supporting Freeview Play and all the UK catchup channels, on top of the best streaming services (subsciptions required).

The discounts on these TVs runs from 17 June to 30 June in celebration of Father's Day.

