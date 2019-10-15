Roku has confirmed that from today you'll be able to add the Apple TV app to your Roku device, meaning you'll be able to access, rent and buy movies and TV shows from Apple, including accessing anything you've previously bought from iTunes.

It's a major step forward as Apple looks to expand its foothold on TVs; not only will the Apple TV app be available on Roku streaming devices, but also TVs that use the Roku platform, like the forthcoming Hisense models.

Previous announcements have seen the Apple TV app added to Samsung and other TVs, but buying a Roku streaming device might be the cheapest way for you to get Apple's new TV service - Apple TV+ onto your television.

The new Apple TV+ service launches on 1 November and will cost $4.99/£4.99 a month, hosting a range of exclusive content as Apple looks to expand its services division as the sales of hardware decline. Entering a market that's been dominated by Netflix over the past few years, Apple will be competing with the likes of the new Disney+ service for your subscription money.

For those with existing Roku device this is great news - you don't have to go out any buy a new TV, you'll just be able to add the Apple TV app to your list of services via the store - and then you'll be able to do everything else - including subscribing to Apple TV+ and channels, via that app.

Apple is lining up a full range of content for the new service, with big names like Steven Spielberg, Oprah, Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon among the headline names.