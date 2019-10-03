  1. Home
Tidal comes to Roku in UK too

- Find it on the channel store

- Existing subscribers just need to sign in

- Get 30-days free for new subscribers

Jay-Z's music streaming service Tidal is now available on UK Roku devices.

Having launched last week as part of the Roku experience in the US, the Tidal channel can now be downloaded and accessed in the UK too, through the Express, Streaming Stick+ and the new Premiere.

You can find Tidal in the channel line-up, download it to your streaming device and away you go.

A Tidal subscription will be needed to access the service, with Premium and HiFi plans available for £9.99 and £19.99 per month respectively.

The HiFi package is the one that was most talked about when the service first launched, as it offers high resolution audio way above the quality normally associated with streaming. However, others, such as Amazon Music, have started to offer competing services in recent times.

Still, the fact that Tidal is expanding its reach to other platforms means that it could see an increase in users and you can try it for yourself for 30-days for free if you've not subscribed before.

It will also be available on the HiSense Roku TV, which will launch in the UK this winter - just in time for the busy holiday period.

