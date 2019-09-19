  1. Home
The Roku Premiere 4K HDR streaming player is now available in the UK

|
- And the HD Roku Express has been redesigned

Roku has announced a new streaming player lineup for the UK.

Firstly, the Roku Express has been redesigned and the HD streamer is now available for £30, while it is introducing the Roku Premiere – previously available in the US – a £40 4K HDR streamer.

While Roku is hugely successful in the US, it has traditionally had a different lineup in Europe. This move brings things more in line and Europeans are also soon going to be getting a Roku TV, too – at IFA 2019 Roku announced it was teaming up with Hisense to introduce a new TV in the coming months.

The £50 Roku Streaming Stick+ is remaining in the lineup.

The Roku Premiere is based around a quad-core processor and is a diminutive box that sits under or alongside your TV. There’s an HDMI cable in the box plus Roku’s remote control with popular streaming channel shortcut buttons – Netflix and Spotify are there, as is Rakuten TV and Google Play – a slightly odd lineup but then it will depend who Roku is able to sign partnership deals with.

The Roku Express – which supports up to 1080p Full HD - can be powered by most TVs and is 10 percent smaller than its predecessor.

One of Roku’s strengths is its support for a multitude of streaming services – including all the free-to-air catch-up services plus Netflix, Now TV, Prime Video and more.

