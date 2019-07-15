While Amazon is discounting its own devices for Prime Day, Roku is getting in on the act with a couple of great bargains for those who want one of its excellent streaming devices instead.

The Roku Express is available for just £19.99 for the next couple of days, which is £10 off the usual price.

And, the amazing Roku 4K Streaming Stick has 33% knocked off, being available for £39.99 until the end of Tuesday 16 July.

What's more, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get either deal. They are both available with the discounts as part of the Currys PC World Black Tag event.

The Roku Express is a Full HD media streamer with access to thousands of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, BBC iPlayer and many more.

You can plug it into any TV with HDMI and connect it to your home Wi-Fi. Set-up is a doddle.

The Roku 4K Streaming Stick is essentially the same, except it can stream video content in up to 4K HDR, so is ideal if you have an Ultra HD 4K TV and a Netflix Premium subscription.

You can also see a whole load of other Prime Day deals in our handy UK round-up here.