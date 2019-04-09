Roku introduces a guest mode for AirBnB-like rentals

Roku has released some new software for its streaming devices with some key new features including Guest Mode.

Roku OS 9.1 will to roll out to current generation Roku streaming players over the coming weeks - that includes the Streaming Stick+ and the Roku Express but also older Roku players back to 2012.

There are two main enhancements to the software. Guest Mode is designed for rental situations - such as in an AirBnB - and it enables users who sign in to ask for their credentials to be removed on a certain date.

So the Roku will remember their Netflix login for a week if you choose that duration, at which point those details will automatically be removed. No longer will you need to worry if your account is being used elsewhere! To enable Guest Mode, go to Settings > System > Guest Mode.

Device owners can also remotely sign people out using their Roku account should you wish to.

The software also includes a feature called Automatic Account Link. This essentially ties logins for streaming services together if you have multiple Roku devices. It'll need to be supported by the streaming services themselves.

It will certainly make things easier - if you're already logged in to a supported subscription service on one Roku device, you won't be required to re-enter the same credentials on an additional Roku device.