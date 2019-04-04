  1. Home
Roku Channel adds HBO to its premium channel lineup just in time for GoT

- It's available in the US

Roku is adding HBO to Roku Channel, so you can easily subscribe and watch last season of Game of Thrones.

Two weeks before the new season debuts, Roku has expanded its add-on subscription channel lineup. In January, it launched add-on channels as a way to give users access to more subscription services like Stars and Epix. HBO wasn't one of the initial add-ons you could subscribe to, though that'll change from 4 April. HBO has now come to the Roku Channel.

The HBO premium subscription includes a free seven-day free before it jumps up to $14.99 a month. That's the same price as the cable giant’s own streaming service, HBO Now. With an HBO subscription through Roku Channel, you will have access to the entire HBO catalogue of shows, movies, and documentaries, as well as hit films from other Hollywood studios.

Aside from HBO, Roku also announced that users will soon be able to subscribe to Cinemax. Roku is essentially following the model that Amazon set: The Roku Channel is Roku’s version of the Prime Video app. These free video apps not only offer free content, but also add-on subscription channels and the ability to browse, rent, or purchase new films and TV series.

The Roku Channel currently offers over 25 add-on channels. The Roku Channel itself is accessible on the web, Roku devices, the Roku app, and Samsung smart TVs. So, if you use primarily use a Roku device, then this might be how you watch the last episodes of Thrones. But, if you’re in a household with multiple set-top boxes, HBO Now might be simpler choice.

