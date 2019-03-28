MGM's Epix Now streaming service comes to Fire TV and Roku devices

If you're like us, you're constantly trying new video streaming services on Fire TV or Roku. And the latest one we're currently digging is Epix Now.

Let's be real, in the US, there are less than 20 video streaming services worth testing out. The big names, of course, are Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and so on. Smaller ones include Vudu, Sony Crackle, and IMDB Freedive. These smaller ones are neat because they often have classic gems you'd love to re-watch and occasionally a blockbuster newbie that will surprise you.

Now, you can add another small one to the mix: Epix Now. MGM launched a streaming service for its Epix premium channel last month on iOS and Android device, and now, the service is available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. It offers a wide range of programming for just $5.99 a month. You'll find films like J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek and Alex Garland’s Annihilation.

There's even original content like Berlin Station, Deep State, and even an incoming Batman prequel show called Pennyworth. There will also be an adaptation of Slate’s podcast Slow Burn. Go here to check out the service's full catalogue - it might surprise you.

There's a free 7-day trial, so you can test it before shelling out your hard-earned money. Keep in mind, earlier this week, Epix also announced it will be part of the Apple TV+ launch, so you will be able to watch through Apple's TV app, too.