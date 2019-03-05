Roku now supports Alexa for full voice control

Roku has added Alexa voice assistant support to its Roku streaming devices and compatible TVs in the US.

A Roku skill is now available through the Amazon Alexa app on iOS or Android in the States. Users can control their Roku devices via an Amazon Echo or another Alexa-enabled speaker in the room.

They can start video playback and search for content and channels, plus start specific channels without having to use the physical remote control.

Alexa is the third voice assistant or function to be supported by Roku. Its devices already have proprietary voice search - performed using a microphone on the remote - plus Google Assistant compatibility.

"Consumers often have multiple voice ecosystems in their homes," said Roku's Ilya Asnis.

"By allowing our customers to choose Alexa, in addition to Roku voice search and controls, and other popular voice assistants; we are strengthening the value Roku offers as a neutral platform in home entertainment."

Those with a Roku TV in the US can also now use Alexa to control the set, including power, volume and change the stations.

The Alexa skill will work will all Roku devices using Roku OS 8.1 and above. That includes the Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Express.

Sadly, there is no word yet on Alexa support for devices in the UK.