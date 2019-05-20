  1. Home
Roku Streaming Stick+ price drops to £50, one of the best media devices you can buy

|
The Roku Streaming Stick+ has received a decent discount until the end of June - it will now cost you £49.99. That's a really good price for one of the best streaming sticks on the market.

For those who don't know about the Roku Streaming Stick+, it is an HDMI device you plug into the TV, connect to the power and it will make your TV smart.

Roku Streaming Stick+ deals
$59.99
$49
$59.99
$59
$59.99
$81.99

It offers all the UK catchup TV services - BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 - as well as all the major subscription services - Netflix, Amazon Video, Now TV, Google Play and YouTube. There's a range of other content and channels available too.

Why do we think the Streaming Stick+ is worth it? It offers 4K HDR support and Dolby Atmos, but that's not the biggest draw (if you have a 4K HDR TV, you probably have all the apps on your TV already), but it's the performance and stability of the Roku that's impressive.

Offering a proper user interface with a remote makes it simple to use and we've always found the Wi-Fi connection it offers to be rock solid compared to devices like the Google Chromecast.

Rival Amazon is also offering some great prices on the Fire TV Stick 4K, which also - again, a ridiculously cheap price. Amazon's advantage is that it offers native Alexa integration. 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with all-new Alexa Voice Remote deals
$49.99
$49.99

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is widely available, but not all channels are yet showing the new price, so check before you buy.

The Roku Express has also dropped in price by £5 to £25. 

Roku Express deals
$29.99
$29
$29.99
$29.88
$29.99
$29.97

