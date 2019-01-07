  1. Home
TCL and Roku working on 8K TVs for late 2019 release

Roku and TCL have been partners in the smart TV business for a while, with US sets featuring the full Roku experience without the need for a set-top-box or a dongle. Now that partnership is set to enter a new phase; TCL will release a new wave of Roku TVs, this time with 8K resolutions.

As well as the 8K TVs, a new version of Roku's 4K HDR hardware reference design has been created for Ultra HD sets. This will add far-field microphones to forthcoming 4K models, for voice search and control.

Few other specifications on either television line are known as yet, but TCL has stated that they will be made in its Gen 11 LCD panel factory. That means they'll likely be LED models.

They are planned for a US release in late 2019. Don't expect them to hit the UK though, as the partnership is Stateside only.

"TCL and Roku have worked together closely for years driving innovation forward to give consumers quality TVs with the best smart TV OS," said TCL's senior vice president, Chris Larson.

"We are thrilled to continue to break boundaries as we plan to build televisions that push the limits of picture quality and offer TV models with built-in voice control."

