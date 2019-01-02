Roku will be adding subscriptions to its Roku Channel at the end of January.

The move will give viewers in the US the option to add a number of paid channels to the Roku Channel line-up. This will allow them to see the best paid content on offer alongside the curated free, ad-supported movies and TV shows there already.

Services including Showtime, Starz and Epix have signed up to the new offering. It goes live on 29 January with users able to pay for each service via Roku itself. It works in a similar way to Amazon Prime Video and its own add-on channels.

"The Roku Channel has a number of convenient features that make subscription streaming easy," the company said. This includes "the ability to browse all available content before signing-up, free trials for all subscriptions, one-click sign-ups, and simple subscription management with a single monthly bill."

Roku hopes that, by offering everything in one channel, users will be able to quickly see what's on offer on the streaming box rather than having to jump between different services.

It's an approach already offered by Apple with some apps on the Apple TV.

Roku has also confirmed that users will be able to benefit from the new Roku Channel experience on their mobile without the need to own a Roku device.

The full list of services supported from launch in the States will be as follows: Showtime, Starz, Epix, Baeble Music, CollegeHumor’s Dropout, CuriosityStream, FitFusion, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Hopster, Magnolia Selects presented by Magnolia Pictures, MHz Choice, Noggin, Smithsonian Channel Plus, Tastemade and Viewster Anime.