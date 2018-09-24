Roku devices will soon get Google Assistant voice control

Roku is rolling out several new features over the coming months that will add automatic volume levelling, new music channels and Google Assistant support for the US.

Roku TVs and TV Wireless Speakers will soon be upgraded to Roku OS 8.2 in the US, with the roll out starting now and finishing around November.

It adds several services to its own voice search compatibility list, plus Spotify is finally returning to the platform.

That will be followed by a roll out of Roku OS 9 to compatible streaming devices from November.

It too brings back Spotify, plus the ability to voice search for free content across services. The update will also be available for Roku TV sets in the new year.

The headline addition, however, is Google Assistant support, which will be available in the "coming weeks".

This gives American Roku owners the chance to control their streaming sticks, set-top-boxes and Roku TV sets using a Google Home or another Assistant-enabled device. The Roku product will respond to various voice commands; pausing, searching for content and launching channels depending on what is asked.

At present, the new features are States bound only. Pocket-lint asked Roku if it plans to bring Google Assistant control to the UK and were told that it is just "US for now".