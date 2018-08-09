  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Roku TV news

You can now watch Roku content on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet

|
Roku You can now watch Roku content on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

- Only available in US for now

- New feature added to Roku devices too

Roku is expanding its reach beyond its own set-top-boxes and media streaming sticks. You can now access its free film and TV service, The Roku Channel, on PC, Mac, mobile and tablet - basically, anything with a web browser.

Select Samsung smart TVs can also now access the service through a dedicated app that has started to roll out.

Only available in the US at present, The Roku Channel is packed with free-to-view movies and TV shows and has been available on Roku devices in the States for the best part of a year.

Now you can head to the website (or open the smart TV app) to watch the same content.

The Roku Channel is not available in the UK at present - you get a "not available in your region" message on the site. We have asked Roku whether there are plans to expand its reach and will update when we receive a reply.

As well as the above announcement, Roku is also rolling out a new feature to its devices in the US that will help users find additional free programming.

RokuYou Can Now Watch Roku Content On Pc Mac Mobile Or Tablet image 2

Called "Featured Free", it highlights completely free-to-watch content from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more. You just click on the show or film you want to watch and the specific channel will open and the video will start.

PopularIn TV
You can now watch Roku content on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Comments