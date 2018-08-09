You can now watch Roku content on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet

Roku is expanding its reach beyond its own set-top-boxes and media streaming sticks. You can now access its free film and TV service, The Roku Channel, on PC, Mac, mobile and tablet - basically, anything with a web browser.

Select Samsung smart TVs can also now access the service through a dedicated app that has started to roll out.

Only available in the US at present, The Roku Channel is packed with free-to-view movies and TV shows and has been available on Roku devices in the States for the best part of a year.

Now you can head to the website (or open the smart TV app) to watch the same content.

The Roku Channel is not available in the UK at present - you get a "not available in your region" message on the site. We have asked Roku whether there are plans to expand its reach and will update when we receive a reply.

As well as the above announcement, Roku is also rolling out a new feature to its devices in the US that will help users find additional free programming.

Called "Featured Free", it highlights completely free-to-watch content from The Roku Channel, ABC, The CW, CW Seed, FOX, Freeform, Pluto TV, Sony Crackle, Tubi and more. You just click on the show or film you want to watch and the specific channel will open and the video will start.