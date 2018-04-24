Roku upgrades voice search, now understands more natural language
Roku has announced that it will be bringing its new Enhanced Voice Search feature to the 4K-enabled Streaming Stick+ and the companion Roku Mobile App from 1 May, as part of the new Roku OS 8.1 rollout. Enhanced Voice Search is already enabled in the US, but will now be making its way to the UK.
The Streaming Stick+ and mobile app already support voice search, but the new enhanced version will be able to understand more natural language and more specific commands. For example, if you want to watch films featuring Jim Carrey, you would currently just need to say his name and the app or Roku device will return all films featuring him.
With enhanced search, you will be able to narrow that selection down straight away, by saying "show me comedies with Jim Carrey" and you will be given a more curated selection of films.
Enhanced search will also let you open any apps you have installed using your voice too, for example "launch Netflix" or "open Sky News".
- Roku tips and tricks: 14 things you probably didn't know you could do
- Roku Streaming Stick+ review: First-class streaming
Lloyd Klarke, Director of Product Management at Roku said: "We want to get our customers to the show they want to watch quickly, Enhanced voice search makes it even easier for our users to find new movies and TV shows to watch."
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
- Sony XF9005 TV review: Full backlight makes for bloomin' great brightness
- Toshiba announces 2018 4K HDR TV choices, with OLED, Dolby Vision and HLG
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld
- Roku upgrades voice search, now understands more natural language
- Rakuten announces day-and-date movie releases with Rakuten Cinema
- What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
- BBC iPlayer broadcasts live sport in 4K HDR ahead of World Cup 2018
Comments