Roku Black Friday sale includes 30 per cent price cut on Streaming Stick+

Roku is getting in on Amazon's Black Friday bonanza.

The maker of set-top boxes and streaming media devices has discounted a bunch of its devices on Amazon. The deals last all week and include a 30-per cent price cut on the Roku Streaming Stick+. It's the new 2017 model, capable of 4K/HDR/HD playback, and it offers four-times the wireless range of past models. It also comes with a remote you can use to conduct voice searches with on Roku OS.

All Roku players run Roku OS, a user interface that is designed to make finding content as easy as possible. Roku calls its apps "channels" and offers perhaps the widest selection out there, including Amazon Video, Netflix, TVPlayer, and all the UK's terrestrial catch-up services. You can open videos on several different channels, or even on your smartphone, and cast them across to the Roku player.

There are six different streaming players available in the US, with 4K support on the higher-end devices, such as the Streaming Stick+. Check out Pocket-lint's guide here for more information on each Roku player and how they differ. Once you're done that, scope out these other Roku deals on Amazon in the US, below. The company doesn't discount its products often, so it's worth grabbing one now.

Here's the full list of Roku deals we've spotted on Amazon (US):

For more amazing deals, see Pocket-lint's Amazon.com Black Friday round-up, where we've even included tips on how to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday event to get the best bang for your buck.