Roku finally brings a 4K HDR media streamer to UK, plus new £30 set-top-box

At the beginning of October, Roku refreshed its US line-up of media streamers, including an updated version of the entry-level Roku Express and a version of its Streaming Stick with 4K HDR support.

Now both have been announced for the UK too, bringing a 4K-capable Roku to the country for the first time.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is compatible with 4K HDR video in up to 60 frames per second - the same as the Apple TV 4K and latest Amazon Fire TV.

It plugs directly into the back of a television, through the HDMI port, and comes with a wireless remote that doesn't require line of sight. That means you can hide the stick away but still control it from a distance.

A quad-core processor handles streaming at all resolutions, plus dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi is capable of streaming up to 4K footage without buffering.

Roku has a proprietary 4K Spotlight Channel available on the stick that highlights 4K movies and TV shows without having to find them on specific services.

It costs £79.99 and will be available online at roku.com from 19 October, in stores by the end of the month.

The Roku Express is designed for those who want a cheap and cheerful streaming solution. It is capable of up to 1080p streaming, has an IR remote and is claimed to be five times as powerful as Roku's previous Express box.

It will cost £29.99 and also available on roku.com from 19 October.