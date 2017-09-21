Roku might drop a new 4K HDR streaming stick and remote soon

Roku could be preparing a shake up to its lineup.

Days after it was revealed Roku might be developing a voice-controlled smart speaker, we're now learning it will finally release a device to compete with Google's Chromecast Ultra. According to Zatz Not Funny, which is known for accurately leaking Roku announcements in the past, Roku plans to release a 4K Roku Streaming Stick+ sometime this autumn. It will have the typical stick design, too.

Roku might also release an updated version of its remote. It'll be redesigned, thanks to new power and voice control buttons, and it'll offer HDMI-CEC. Keep in mind, however, that Roku has yet to release its 4K streaming box in the UK, so even if it unveils these devices soon, they might not come to the UK for a while. Check out Pocket-lint's guide here for more details on which Roku device is best for you.

We also have this guide on all the best streaming media players out there - from Apple TV 4K to Chromecast Ultra to Amazon's line of Fire TV devices and more. It's a crowded space out there, and Roku must realise it needs to stay fresh in order to remain relevant.