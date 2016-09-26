New Roku box line-up official, starts at $30 and embraces 4K HDR

Roku has officially confirmed that it is replacing all the set-to-boxes in its line-up with all-new devices.

As rumoured over the last couple of weeks, there are five new Roku boxes, which start at just $29.99 for an entry-level device, going up to £129.99 for a top-of-the-line 4K HDR media streamer that also includes Dolby Digital Plus support, voice search and a lost remote finder function.

The Roku Express and Roku Express+ models are 1080p streamers, much like the existing models available in the UK. The latter adds a composite video jack and A/V cable to the HDMI output, so is $10 more expensive at $39.99.

The Roku Premiere and Premiere+ are 4K-capable, with the latter also having HDR picture tech support. They cost $79.99 and $99.99 respectively.

Finally, the Roku Ultra is at that top-end $129.99 price point and includes the Dolby Digital Plus and other features detailed above.

In design terms, all of the 4K models will be familiar to those who have seen the Roku 4 (or Sky's Now TV Smart Box in the UK). They are flat, square-like devices with rounded corners.

The Express models look different to anything Roku has done before and are tiny. The set-top-boxes are even smaller than the remotes they come with.

Roku has said that it is also keeping its Streaming Stick in the range.

All the devices will be available in the US from 9 October. There is currently no word on availability in the UK - after all, the Roku 4 still hasn't even made it to these shores yet.

