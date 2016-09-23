These are the new Roku boxes with 4K HDR, specs and pics revealed

At the end of August, we revealed that Roku will be replacing its entire streaming box line-up with as many as five new devices. We believe they will be launched in the next few weeks, in the States at least, and will add 4K HDR streaming to at least a couple of the new boxes.

Now a few press shots have leaked online and, if genuine, not only do they confirm the names we've already been hearing, but they show a new design aesthetic for the entry-level models.

The Roku Express and Express Plus effectively replace the Roku 2. They are thought to be HD streamers and, at present, it's not clear what the differences between the two will be. Maybe it's the inclusion of a more advanced remote with a headphones socket with the Plus model.

The Roku Premiere and Premiere Plus are to replace the Roku 3, it is thought. They will have 4K video streaming capabilities, however, which the 3 did not. Again, the Plus could come with an improved remote.

Finally, the Roku Ultra will replace the Roku 4 - which never made it to the UK. It is suggested that it will add high dynamic range tech to the mix, so will offer 4K HDR video streaming for sets that are capable of displaying it.

Prices and exact release dates are yet to be revealed, but considering the picture leaks we suspect that could be sooner rather than later.