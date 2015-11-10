Roku adds Amazon Prime Instant Video to offer the best supported streaming devices you can buy

We might not have the 4K-enabled Roku 4 in the UK yet but we have got further reason to be happy with the existing Roku set-top-boxes; they have just received one of the missing pieces of the streaming jigsaw, Amazon Prime Instant Video.

Roku has long offered channels for Netflix, NOW TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, Demand 5 and Channel Four's All 4 service, but Amazon Prime members didn't have much reason to adopt a Roku box over a Fire TV.

Now the Amazon Video app has arrived, no matter what service you want to use Roku has it covered.

"Amazon Video is one of the most popular streaming services among British consumers and we are delighted to make it available to our UK customers," said Ed Lee, vice president of content acquisition at Roku.

"With the addition of Amazon Video in the UK we now have the most comprehensive streaming channel line-up among major video streaming services and catch-up TV channels."

READ: 10 best streaming services for kids: BBC iPlayer, Pokemon, Angry Birds and more

Some have previously assumed that Amazon had restricted access to its service on rival devices to the retailer's own Fire TV boxes. However, the vice president of Amazon Video Europe explains that is not the case. In order to compete with rival services like Netflix, it needs to offer access to its streaming platform through as many devices as possible.

"Our aim is to make Amazon Video available on all popular connected devices so our customers can access the blockbuster TV shows and movies only available as part of Prime," he said.

The new Roku channel also provides access to paid for rentals and purchases through the Amazon Instant Video store, even for those without Prime membership.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs new Chromecast and more