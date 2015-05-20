WIN: Five Roku 3 boxes up for grabs for National Streaming Day

Fans of internet streamed entertainment rejoice for today is one to mark in the calendar; it's National Streaming Day.

Every year, on 20 May, we get to celebrate everything we love about streaming movies, TV shows, music and more over the internet, and we're happy to declare our love for the technology and services that allow us to enjoy what we want to watch or listen to, whenever we want.

And it also just happens to also be the same day that the very first player to stream Netflix to the TV was introduced: the Roku player. So Pocket-lint has teamed with Roku to offer you the chance to win one the company's top-of-the-line streaming boxes, the all-new Roku 3.

It's faster than ever before and comes with the company's excellent motion controller.

We've got five of them to give away, along with a three-month Now TV Entertainment Pass with each. And all you have to do is answer the question below, send in your details with your best guess and we'll draw five winners out of the hat after the closing date of midnight 29 May.

Streaming is changing the way many of us consume entertainment by bringing more choice and control to TV viewing than ever before. And Roku told us that its customers streamed more than three billion hours in 2014! Plus, in the last year alone, options like Google Play, Sainsbury’s Entertainment Channel, WWE Network, Twitch, GoPro and more have all made their way into the living room.

So enter the competition and you too can get in on some of that action.

This competition has finished.