Sharp adds Roku to smart TVs: Here are 3 other TVs with built-in Roku

Roku has announced it added a new smart TV partner: Sharp.

Most people know they can access Roku's streaming service through its lineup of set-top boxes and a media streaming stick, but often times, people don't know they could've just bought a smart TV from Roku's list of partners.

Sharp is now launching two sets with built-in Roku, making Sharp the fourth TV maker to join Roku's TV program, which is all about getting manufacturers to offer Roku (among other online content and apps) through their smart TVs.

Sharp is selling a 43-inch model for $379.99 and a 50-inch model for $499.99. Both smart TVs feature LED, 1080p Full HD resolution, and a 60hz native refresh rate, and you can only buy them through Best Buy stores or online.

We've gone ahead and detailed Roku's three other TV partners, below, with the purpose of showing you all the ways you can access Roku without a portable Roku.

Insignia is selling a 32-inch model for $229.99 and a 55-inch model for $549.99. Both smart TVs feature LED, 1080p Full HD resolution, and a 60hz native refresh rate, and you can only buy them through Best Buy stores or online.

You can learn more about Insignia's smart TVs with Roku here.

Hisense is selling a 40-inch model, 48-inch model, 50-inch model, and a 55-inch model. They all feature LED, 1080p Full HD resolution, and up to 120hz native refresh rate. You can only buy them through Best Buy stores or online, but at the time of this writing, we could only find the 40-inch model through Best Buy for $349.99.

You can learn more about Hisense's smart TVs with Roku here.

TCL is selling a 32-inch model, 40-inch model, 48-inch model, and a 55-inch model. They all feature LED, 1080p Full HD resolution, and up to 120hz native refresh rate. You can only buy them through Amazon.com and Costco, but at the time of this writing, we couldn't find the 32-inch model for sale at either retailer.

Pricing also ranged between retailers, with the sets starting around $299.99 and going up to $551.99 on Amazon.com. You can learn more about TCL's smart TVs with Roku here and here.

Check out Roku's TV program webpage for more information about the company's list of smart TV partners.

You can also learn more about Sharp's new smart TVs with Roku here.