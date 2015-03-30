  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Roku TV news

New Roku 2 and Roku 3 streamers with voice controls could appear this week

|
Zones New Roku 2 and Roku 3 streamers with voice controls could appear this week
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Roku is expected to unveil two new boxes in the coming days as upgrades for the Roku 2 and Roku 3.

The new Roku 2 and Roku 3 appeared on two retailer sites in Best Buy Canada and Zones. According to Best Buy the expected availability date will be 13 April. So expect an announcement officially from Roku soon.

The new boxes are expected to offer upgraded specs for faster processing with the innards of the new Roku 2 similar to the Roku 3. This should also help to allow for the new voice control features that were mentioned as present on the Roku 3 box.

The box appears to have a different front LED with it running horizontally rather than vertical.

Expect to see more quick launch buttons on the remote for Google apps including YouTube, and Google Play. However the headphones that came with the remote on the first Roku 2 appear to have been ditched in the new model.

A Roku 4K box was rumoured at CES. There is no reference to the new Roku 2 or Roku 3 being able to support 4K but upgraded innards could make way for that in the future.

The Roku 3 is listed at $135 which is about £92 with the Roku 2 at $95 which is about £65. These are a fair amount less than the current boxes so we're taking those prices with a pinch of salt.

READ: Roku 3 review

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments