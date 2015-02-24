Plex for Roku radically redesigned, takes cues from Xbox One

Plex has relaunched its channel for Roku boxes and the new version brings the platform up to speed with the apps for Xbox One and PS4.

The design has completely changed to represent the tile-style look found on other consoles and devices. It is much more content rich, adding trailers and behind the scenes clips for movies, and utilises the rich art backgrounds, much like the in-browser player.

Music is also accessible through the new Plex Roku channel too, with cover art and playlists looking much neater and up-to-date. And the Plex Companion technology found in the mobile apps which allows you to "fling" content to the TV is supported too.

Plex is also working on adding support for photos accessed through the Plex media server, plus playlists and in-Plex channels.

The first build of the new Roku app will be available to Plex Pass members first as a private preview channel. It will then be rolled out to all Roku users. Plex claims that the current channel is installed and used on more than 1.4 million Roku boxes, so that's a mighty potential user base for the enhanced version.

Plex is a media streaming application now available for a swathe of devices, including PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4. Any of them can stream media stored on a computer or NAS drive through the Plex media server client, which also converts video in real time to a format read by all devices.

Find out more at plex.tv.