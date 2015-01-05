Roku TV to embrace 4K Ultra HD streaming with Netflix

Roku has announced that it will be embracing 4K Ultra HD streaming as part of its Roku TV smart TV platform. Initially available from US-only TV brand TCL, which already makes Roku TVs, the platform will also be offered to other OEM partners for future sets.

The Ultra HD streaming ability is part of a Roku TV reference design unveiled during CES 2015 in Las Vegas. Roku is working with Netflix to provide 4K content to begin with.

"As one of the first streaming services to offer 4K Ultra HD content to our customers, it’s important for Netflix to work closely with partners like Roku to give consumers more streaming options," said Neil Hunt, chief product officer of Netflix. "We look forward to bringing Netflix 4K Ultra HD content to Roku customers."

There is no word on whether Roku will consider releasing a new 4K streaming set-top-box as well, although that would surely be the next step.

Roku has also announced Roku TV partnerships with Haier America and Insignia for new smart TVs powered by the standard version of the platform to release in the US market in 2015. These too are being shown at the Consumer Electronics Show 2015.

Pocket-lint is at CES 2015 all week to bring you the latest news, hands-ons and features.