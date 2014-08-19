  1. Home
Roku TV sets from Hisense and TCL now up for preorder, sizes range from 40-inch to 55-inch

Roku announced at CES 2014 that it was working with TV manufacturers to build smart televisions for the Roku platform, and now the maker of streaming media devices has revealed it partnered with Hisense and TCL to launch new Roku TV models.

A Roku TV works just like the Roku players in that it offers a media-streaming experience: "But we didn’t just stick a Roku player inside the TV. We enhanced the Roku operating system to power the entire TV experience. That means we’ve applied our philosophy of simple and powerful across the entire TV - from the home screen to the remote control to picture settings," explained Roku in a blog post published on 19 August.

Each Roku TV set will feature a remote control with an input button, acccess to more than 1,700 streaming channels and 200,000 movies and shows, the Roku Search feature for finding entertainment on the top streaming channels, integration with the Roku app for Android, iOS, and Windows, and frequent software updates, among other things. But all of these features won't cost you an arm and a leg. Roku TV prices start at $229.

"Combining the Roku OS with our partners expertise in TV hardware design, manufacturing and scale, we’re thrilled to deliver the best Smart TV in the market," Roku added. "Consumers will love the personalized home screen which places their favorite entertainment options like the cable TV box, game console and streaming channels front and center. There’s no more flipping through inputs or wading through complicated menus to select entertainment."

Hisense Roku TVs will be available in 40-inch, 48-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes from major retailers in September, while TCL Roku TVs are currently available for pre-order from Amazon.com in 32-inch, 40-inch, 48-inch, and 55-inch sizes. They should land on retailers' shelves in the coming weeks as well.

