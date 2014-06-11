  Roku and Now TV get updated with ITV Player, available now

Roku and Now TV will be able to run ITV Player from today allowing users to stream the catch up service.

ITV Player, which offers access to the last 30 days of catch-up TV, is now available across Roku platforms and Sky's Now TV. That means it's on the Roku Stick, Roku Ready devices and later in the year Roku TVs, as well as the Now TV box, consoles that run it and TVs.

ITV Player gives access to ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV for programmes like Britain’s Got Talent, Coronation Street and The Americans in addition to coverage of this summer’s World Cup and Tour de France.

ITV Player can be downloaded onto Roku players via the UK Roku Channel Store now or via Now TV.

Martin Goswami, director of pay and distribution at ITV, said: "A key part of our strategy is to make our content accessible on multiple platforms and we are delighted to be working with Roku to bring our programmes to their devices."

Ed Lee, VP content acquisition at Roku said: "ITV Player is one of the most recognized sources of programming in the UK and we’re delighted to bring its premier library of popular shows to Roku customers in the UK. Our focus is always on offering the best streaming entertainment and ITV is a great addition for TV lovers."

Gidon Katz, director of NOW TV, comments: "The NOW TV Box is already great value for money and now with the addition of ITV Player there is even more great content to enjoy on your main TV. Combining World Cup action and award winning soaps with the flexibility to dip in and out of great movies, entertainment or sport from NOW TV, our little box has all bases covered."

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Roku Streaming Stick vs Apple TV vs Chromecast and more