Roku adds Qello Concerts channel, letting you watch HD concerts from Beyoncé, Queen, and more

The Qello Concerts channel officially landed on Roku's Channel Store today, Roku has announced.

Roku, which debuted in 2008, is a series of streaming media devices made by Roku Inc, and it provides over-the-top content from partners in the form of channels. You can add or remove different channels - such as the Qello Concerts channel - from the Roku Channel Store.

The newly-added Qello Concerts channel features the "world’s largest collection" of full-length HD concert films and music docs. There are a multitude of artist concerts available, including Beyoncé, B.B. King, Queen, Nirvana, etc, as well as genres like classic rock, pop, and more.

In order to watch exclusive concerts - such as The Rolling Stones’ Live at the Max or Lady Gaga’s The Monster Ball Tour: Live at Madison Square Garden - you must first purchase an All-Access Pass subscription from Qello for $4.99 month.

Qello, which launched in 2010, is a paid streaming service that licenses a range of content, from long-form concerts and documentaries to behind the scenes footage and interviews, all of which comes from both major and independent music labels. Plus, all videos are in HD.

READ: Roku 3 review

Roku said all current-generation Roku devices in the UK, US, and Canada support the Qello Concerts channel. And as a special offer, Roku users new to Qello can try the All-Access Pass free of charge simply by installing and launching the Qello channel and selecting the 7-day free trial.

