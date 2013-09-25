  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Roku TV news

Roku 3, 2, 1: Three new set-top boxes to now choose from

|
1/7  
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Roku has announced that it is bringing the Roku 3 to the UK as well as launching two new Roku set-top boxes at the same time in the US, UK, Ireland and Canada.

The new boxes - which come with a new user interface and replace some, but not all the Roku boxes on the market - will be available in October as the company looks to capitalise on the popularity of on-demand services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and others.

The Roku 1 will be the new entry level box. It will cost £59.99 and be an entry level proposition for those who want to access Roku's large catalogue of streaming apps but without the bells and whistles.

The Roku 2, costs £79.99, and features a clever wireless remote control that not only doesn't need to have line of sight to work, but also allow you to plug in a pair of headphones and listen to whatever is playing without disturbing others in the house.

It's the Roku 3, at £99.99, where Roku pulls out all the stops in terms of tech specs and performance. Featuring a processor with a similar spec to the iPad 3, the new model will replace the Roku XS in the UK and feature the same remote as the Roku 2.  But it will also add Ethernet support USB for connecting storage media, and motion control to the remote so you can play games like Angry Birds by swishing your remote around in your living room.

All new Roku players feature an updated design and support 1080p video playback.

PopularIn TV
  1. What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
  2. How to watch Wimbledon in 4K on BBC iPlayer, Sky Q and Virgin TV
  3. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  4. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. Which is the best media streamer for you? Fire TV vs Apple TV 4K vs Chromecast vs Roku
  1. Apple may one day offer music, TV and news streaming bundle
  2. Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
  3. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  4. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  5. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
Comments