Roku 3 announced with spec-bump and new UI, available for $99

Roku has announced its third-generation set-top box content streamer, featuring a new user interface and upgraded internal specifications that are claimed to be five times faster than previous generations.

Dubbed the Roku 3, it features a new curvier design on the outside, with a more powerful processor, 1080p HDMI content, and dual band Wi-Fi on the inside.

Roku has also announced a new remote for the streamer that features a 3.5mm audio out port (with included headphones) for private listening over Wi-Fi.

As for the software, it has been revamped to make it easier to navigate. The homescreen is streamlined with a list of channels to the right and a menu to the left that lists My Channels, the Channel Store, Search, and Settings. Roku now brags 750+ channels are available on the Channel Store.

The software update launching on the Roku 3 will be available for the Roku 2 models, Roku HD (model 2500), Roku LT, and the Roku Streaming Stick sometime in April, according to the company.

The Roku 3 will be available for $99 (£64) in the US on Amazon and Roku's website. It will hit big-box retailers in April. No word on UK availability, but we've asked for more information and when we get it, we'll pass it on.