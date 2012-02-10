  Roku tunes in BBC iPlayer for UK streamers

The BBC iPlayer is landing on Roku boxes, just in time for the UK launch.

Back in January, Roku - the leading streaming platform in the US - announced that it was launching on this side of the pond, courtesy of two models: the Roku 2 XS and the Roku LT.

When first announced we expressed our disappointment that there was no mention of any domestic streaming services but that has now been put right with the addition of Auntie's VoD platform.

"Roku recognises the importance of region-specific programmes so today we are excited to announce the addition of BBC iPlayer to our platform," said Clive Hudson, vice-president and general manager for Europe at Roku. "This is among the first of many significant content partnerships for Roku in Europe and we look forward to making additional announcements in the coming weeks."

Let's hope this means the likes of 4oD and Lovefilm will be added soon.

The Roku 2 XS provides support for up to 1080p video and features a motion-controlled Bluetooth game remote for casual gaming, as well as a microSD card slot for storing games you download. It comes with a copy of Angry Birds to get you started. It features both an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi for connection to your network. It costs £99.99.

The Roku LT is more affordable at £49.99 and only offers 720p video support and offers Wi-Fi. Both Roku models can be connected to your TV via RCA or HDMI, so will be compatible with just about any TV you can find.

We'll be looking to examine both models in more detail when they do land, so stay tuned for a full review.

