Realme reveals 4K Google TV Streaming Stick details ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - The first Google TV streaming stick appears set for launch, with Realme sharing details of a 4K model on a teaser website prior to an expected launch of 13 October.

The Google TV platform was first unveiled in the form of a Google Chromecast dongle last October, though, in the year following, we've only been treated to TVs running the service.

The Sony and TCL televisions featuring Google TV made the platform part of the built-in experience rather than a streaming stick add-on., naturally, while the streaming sticks launched over that period have chosen to stick to the Android TV platform.

Realme is changing that, though, with the 4K Google TV Streaming Stick representing the first device of its kind to launch aside from the aforementioned Chromecast. It's also the first to launch in India, where the platform isn't yet supported.

In terms of features, the stick will offer 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second, support HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+ and feature apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Pricing details aren't yet known, but we imagine it'll be a fairly competitive tag in order to entice those who want to boost the smart profile of their TV without, you know, actually buying a new TV.

Where the Realme stick actually launches, too, is a bit of a question mark until the supposed release date of 13 October. It's likely the focus for Realme will be in India, but it could also wind up providing those in North America and Europe an alternative to Google official option.

We'll likely have the official details soon, so be sure to return once we've filled in the blanks.