  Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 802 processor for Smart TVs, designed for 4K streaming

Qualcomm has announced an addition to its Snadragon 800 series of processors, one designed specifically to power Smart TV experiences at Ultra HD 4K resolution.

The Snadragon 802 processor features a quad-core Krait 1.8GHz CPU and Adreno 330 GPU. As well as offering native 4K video streaming, its capabilities also include up-converting 1080p video to Ultra HD through Qualcomm Technologies' HQV processing engine.

Hexagon DSP (Digital Signal Processing) adds processing for Dolby Digital and DTS surround sound and allows OEMs to add custom features. Connectivity on the chipset includes 2-stream, dual-band Qualcomm Vive 802.11ac W-Fi and the AllJoyn software connectivity framework is integrated.

"In addition to offering our expertise in the smartphone space, we are also introducing capabilities specific to the Smart TV space, which enable our customers to redefine the Smart TV category by combining the best of both TV and smartphone experiences," said Murthy Renduchintala, executive vice-president of Qualcomm.

"Combining the efficient integration of our Snapdragon processing and connectivity components with Qualcomm Technologies' demonstrated expertise in Android will enable the ultimate home entertainment experience with compelling new ways to watch, play and interact."

Partnering manufacturers are yet to be announced, but we fully expect to hear more during CES 2014 in Las Vegas, at which Pocket-lint is in attendance for the whole of this week.