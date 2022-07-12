(Pocket-lint) - LG has slashed the price of its latest A2 OLED TV as part of the Prime Day 2022 sales. The 55-inch model has a whopping £500 off.
There's a healthy discount on the 65-inch A2 OLED 4K TV too, if you want a bigger screen size.
The 2022 A2 OLED TV has all the bells and whistles you could want, plus those excellent OLED pictures. It supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and multiple gaming features, including ALLM (auto low latency mode), Usually £1,699, it's now just £1,199.
The 65-inch model of the A2 OLED is also on offer, with all the great features of the 55-incher but extends the screen real estate a touch for an even more immersive experience. Usually £2,199, it's now just £1,759.
If you want a smaller screen size but don't want to compromise much on features, LG also has its 48-inch 2021 model with a healthy discount for Prime Day.
Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM, this 2021 LG OLED model is as good for gaming as it is for watching the latest movies and TV shows. Usually £869, it's now just £769.
We'll be keeping our eye out for more TV deals throughout Prime Day 2022. You'll can find the best of them here.
